Premier League foes Leicester City and Arsenal battle it out, both boasting 4-2-3 records and looking for their fifth wins of the season.

Both Leicester City and Arsenal enter their meeting Saturday with 4-2-3 records. In the last five matches, though, Arsenal has been better at 3-2-0 while Leicester City is 2-2-1 in the same stretch.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Arsenal Online:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Leicester has beaten Brentford and Manchester City while drawing with Crystal Palace and Burnley. Their only loss in their last five matches came against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal has beaten Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. They have drawn with Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Forward Jamie Vardy leads Leicester City with seven goals and one assist on 12 shots on goal. Midfielder Youri Tielemans is second with three goals and two assists on six shots on goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Arsenals with four goals and one assist on nine shots on goal. Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is second with two goals and two assists on eight shots on goal.

Leicester City is given the slight edge to pull off this victory with a money line of +150. Arsenal's money line is +170 and the draw is +240.

