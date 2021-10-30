Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Leicester City vs Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Premier League foes Leicester City and Arsenal battle it out, both boasting 4-2-3 records and looking for their fifth wins of the season.
    Author:

    Both Leicester City and Arsenal enter their meeting Saturday with 4-2-3 records. In the last five matches, though, Arsenal has been better at 3-2-0 while Leicester City is 2-2-1 in the same stretch.

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Arsenal Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    You can live stream Leicester City vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Leicester has beaten Brentford and Manchester City while drawing with Crystal Palace and Burnley. Their only loss in their last five matches came against Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Arsenal has beaten Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. They have drawn with Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Forward Jamie Vardy leads Leicester City with seven goals and one assist on 12 shots on goal. Midfielder Youri Tielemans is second with three goals and two assists on six shots on goal.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Arsenals with four goals and one assist on nine shots on goal. Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is second with two goals and two assists on eight shots on goal.

    Leicester City is given the slight edge to pull off this victory with a money line of +150. Arsenal's money line is +170 and the draw is +240.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Leicester City vs Arsenal

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Arsenal
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs Arsenal

    just now
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14051308
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

    7 hours ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17041330
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Lakers

    9 hours ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    9 hours ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17047453
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Nuggets

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy