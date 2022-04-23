How to Watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

With the first leg of the Europa Conference League semifinal coming next week against José Mourinho's AS Roma, Leicester City looks to fine tune its starting XI when it hosts Aston Villa who is coming off of four straight losses in Premier League action. Leicester lost this exact fixture last season 1-0 following a Ross Barkley winner in the 90th minute.

The Foxes are winless in their last two Premier League outings: a 2-1 loss at Newcastle United and a 1-1 draw at Everton. In the latter match, English-winger Harvey Barnes put Leicester up on the scoreboard in the fifth minute, but a 92nd-minute finish from Richarlison split the points between the two clubs.

Before that, Leicester defeated PSV 2-1 to advance in the Europa Conference League thanks to goals from James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira, both in the second half.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, who is not yet mathematically safe from relegation, will look to avoid making it five losses in a row when it travels to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium on matchday 34 of the Premier League campaign.

