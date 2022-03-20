How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford

Leicester City are languishing in the Premier League's bottom half with the season nearing its close, and an in-form Brentford could throw another spanner in the works.

More than three years have passed since Leicester City last recorded three successive losses, but that’s the potential fate awaiting Brendan Rodgers’ men when they host Brentford on Sunday.

After a dismal run at home earlier in the season, the Foxes have restored some fortress-like form in front of their own fans and are now seeking a fourth straight win at the King Power Stadium.

After meeting in league competition for the first time in nearly 30 years earlier this term, Brentford will take their turn to travel and visit Leicester’s ground with a wind in their sails.

Bees manager Thomas Frank has his side sat 15th in the Premier League following back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Burnley, though it’s worth noting that pair occupy the last two places in the division.

Still, Brentford’s chances of survival are looking up after ending a nine-match winless run in all competitions, with a second season in the top flight now looking more realistic as they reside eight points above the drop zone.

Leicester, on the other hand, are in the opposite vein of form and have lost their last two after a run of four straight wins, the most recent of which was a 2-1 defeat at Rennes on Thursday.

But despite the defeat, Wesley Fofana’s headed consolation in his first game back since suffering a serious knee injury in August was enough to see them reach the Europa Conference League quarter-finals:

Brentford frontman Ivan Toney missed out on selection for the latest England squad despite scoring five goals in his last two appearances.

That’s sure to give the Northampton native motivation to continue impressing in the Premier League, where only Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has more goals among English scorers.

Leicester will be disappointed to only be three points better off than the Bees at this stage of the season—albeit having played three games fewer—but a place in the top half awaits if they can seal another home win.

