Leicester City welcomes Burnley to King Power Stadium as the club looks for momentum in its Premier League season.

Leicester City will play its fourth match in 10 days when it welcomes Burnley Saturday at Kings Power Stadium. The hosts are looking to produce some Premier League pizzazz following a mediocre start to their season.

Their guests are one of five teams yet to secure a win in the league through five matches, but a first of the season at Leicester could lift them out of the bottom three.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Burnley:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

You can stream Leicester City vs. Burnley on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leicester City limited Manchester City to one goal in a 1-0 loss, but victories over Norwich City and Wolverhampton—both in the bottom five of the league—account for their only points thus far.

The absences of Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans have been felt by the Leicester City defense, which has allowed eight goals in the first five matches. The club has scored five goals in that span.

Leicester City lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday but rebounded with a 2-0 win against Millwall in the EFL Cup.

Burnley lost 1-0 at home against Arsenal in their last league outing. They also have lost by two goals in each of their away games in the Premier League so far, against Liverpool (2-0) and Everton (3-1).

The clubs ended their most recent meeting in a 1-1 draw when they met in March, though Leicester can afford to feel confident given its 10-match unbeaten run on its home turf against Burnley (6W, 4D) dating back to October 2007.