How to Watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea

A Romelu Lukaku-less Chelsea hopes to rediscover its stride as the Premier League leader travels to Leicester City in Week 12.

Premier League leader Chelsea has failed to pick up a win in its last three visits to Leicester City, but Thomas Tuchel hopes to turn a new leaf in his maiden trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The German has transformed Chelsea since his January arrival and will look to underline that improvement at Leicester, which has failed to win any of its past four games.

How to Watch Leicester vs. Chelsea Today

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A 2-0 defeat away to the Foxes was one of Frank Lampard’s final results at the Blues helm prior to his January dismissal, but both teams have undergone widespread changes since then.

For Chelsea, that means a Champions League title and an early rise to the English summit this season, while the Foxes are left foraging for scraps in 12th place.

It’s at least a boost for Saturday’s hosts that they won’t have to deal with the threat of a certain Romelu Lukaku, easily Chelsea’s most notable injury absence following the international break:

The frontman was sorely missed when Tuchel’s side was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley a fortnight ago, and attacking alternative Timo Werner is also a slight doubt for the trip north.

Leicester has a Belgian talisman of its own who’s set to miss out in Youri Tielemans, who suffered a calf injury in the 1-1 draw at Leeds United just prior to the recent break.

Defender Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand also remain out of commission for Brendan Rodgers’s men, while James Justin is nearing a return to full fitness.

While Chelsea is missing its main man in attack, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals to his name thus far.

The former England international hasn’t traditionally enjoyed good fortune against the west Londoners, however. He’s amassed just four goals despite having faced Chelsea 17 times, and Saturday’s clash will draw the Blues level with Manchester City as the team he’s met most in his career.

Tuchel’s stellar start to the campaign means the Blues could lose at the King Power and will most likely still end Week 12 atop the table.

That being said, the league leaders will be eager to punish a team that’s won a single home fixture inside the 90 minutes in almost three months.