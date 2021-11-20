Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A Romelu Lukaku-less Chelsea hopes to rediscover its stride as the Premier League leader travels to Leicester City in Week 12.
    Author:

    Premier League leader Chelsea has failed to pick up a win in its last three visits to Leicester City, but Thomas Tuchel hopes to turn a new leaf in his maiden trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

    The German has transformed Chelsea since his January arrival and will look to underline that improvement at Leicester, which has failed to win any of its past four games.

    How to Watch Leicester vs. Chelsea Today

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A 2-0 defeat away to the Foxes was one of Frank Lampard’s final results at the Blues helm prior to his January dismissal, but both teams have undergone widespread changes since then.

    For Chelsea, that means a Champions League title and an early rise to the English summit this season, while the Foxes are left foraging for scraps in 12th place.

    It’s at least a boost for Saturday’s hosts that they won’t have to deal with the threat of a certain Romelu Lukaku, easily Chelsea’s most notable injury absence following the international break:

    The frontman was sorely missed when Tuchel’s side was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley a fortnight ago, and attacking alternative Timo Werner is also a slight doubt for the trip north.

    Leicester has a Belgian talisman of its own who’s set to miss out in Youri Tielemans, who suffered a calf injury in the 1-1 draw at Leeds United just prior to the recent break.

    Defender Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand also remain out of commission for Brendan Rodgers’s men, while James Justin is nearing a return to full fitness.

    While Chelsea is missing its main man in attack, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals to his name thus far.

    The former England international hasn’t traditionally enjoyed good fortune against the west Londoners, however. He’s amassed just four goals despite having faced Chelsea 17 times, and Saturday’s clash will draw the Blues level with Manchester City as the team he’s met most in his career.

    Tuchel’s stellar start to the campaign means the Blues could lose at the King Power and will most likely still end Week 12 atop the table.

    That being said, the league leaders will be eager to punish a team that’s won a single home fixture inside the 90 minutes in almost three months.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    just now
    Collin Morikawa
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Third Round

    5 hours ago
    michigan basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV

    7 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    7 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    7 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV

    8 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

    8 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UNLV vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

    8 hours ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona at USC

    8 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy