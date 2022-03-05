Two middle-of-the-pack Premier League teams face off as No. 12 Leicester heads to No. 16 Leeds United on Saturday.

With just about 10 games to go in the season, these two teams are both looking for coveted wins to advance their agenda in this match.

Leicester City is the No. 12 ranked team in the Premier League. It is 8-6-10 this season overall. On the road, the team is just 3-3-6, which is not as good as it hoped to be this season.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds United Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports 4K

Live stream the Leicester City vs. Leeds United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite ranking No. 12 overall, Leicester City ranks No. 6 in goals scored with 39 and No. 6 in saves with 83 this year.

Leeds United, on the other hand, is just 5-8-13 this season ranking just No. 16 overall in the league. It is also a dismal 3-4-6 with home-field advantage. This team does rank No. 1 in saves this season with 99 on the year.

Leeds is led by Raphinha, who has nine goasl and two assists from the forward position in 23 starts.

Leicester City is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.0 goal and a money line of -120. Leeds United's money line is +300 and the draw is +290. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 3.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.