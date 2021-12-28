Liverpool looks to continue its strong season when it faces Leicester City on Tuesday.

Liverpool, second in the Premier League with 41 points, will take on 10th place Leicester City, a team that has 22 points on the season.

How to Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports 4K

Liverpool is coming off a draw against Tottenham, which ended a six-match winning streak for the side. Against the Spurs, Liverpool tied the match at 1–1 in the 35th minute on a Diogo Jota goal, then briefly took the lead with an Andrew Robertson goal in the 69th minute before Tottenham equalized it. Liverpool also lost Robertson to a red card in the 77th minute.

For Leicester, it's been an up-and-down campaign, with six wins, seven losses and four draws. The team's most recent EPL match was a 6–3 loss to Man City on Sunday, with James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho each scoring goals in the loss.

Liverpool and Leicester City met in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 22, with Liverpool winning on penalties. Leicester took an early 2–0 lead off of a pair of Jamie Vardy goals, with Liverpool making it 2–1 when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in the 19th minute.

Leicester managed its final goal of the contest in the 33rd minute when Maddison scored, but Liverpool tied it in the second half, with Diogo Jota scoring in the 68th minute and then Takumi Minamino equalizing in stoppage time. Liver pool won 5–4 on penalties.

