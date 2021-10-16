Leicester City look to continue its streak against Manchester United as the Premier League resumes on Saturday.

Leicester City hosts Manchester United on Saturday looking to extend its winning streak against its opponent to three matches.

However, Leicester City has endured a rocky start to its season and has not won at home since the opening weekend of the Premier League.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

Game Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

TV: USA Network

You can stream Leicester City vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Friday that Marcus Rashford could be ready to make his first appearance of the season at Leicester.

The English forward has been out of action since he underwent shoulder surgery following this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, and his return will be welcome given he has scored five times in 12 meetings with Leicester.

One of those came in the form of a game-winner at the King Power Stadium in February 2019. United is unbeaten in its last six visits to the field.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane will be unavailable for United this Saturday due to injury. The team will also be without Edinson Cavani and midfield anchor Fred after both were involved in World Cup qualifiers for their respective nations Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is under pressure to excel for Manchester United after scoring four times in two outings for Portugal on the international break.

Leicester has won only one of its last seven games across all competitions. The defensive absences of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard have hampered the team. Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi won’t face United due to an injury.

Leicester has gone without a win in its last four league games, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.