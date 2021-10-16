    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Leicester City look to continue its streak against Manchester United as the Premier League resumes on Saturday.
    Author:

    Leicester City hosts Manchester United on Saturday looking to extend its winning streak against its opponent to three matches.

    However, Leicester City has endured a rocky start to its season and has not won at home since the opening weekend of the Premier League.

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Manchester United

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    Game Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

    TV: USA Network

    You can stream Leicester City vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Friday that Marcus Rashford could be ready to make his first appearance of the season at Leicester.

    The English forward has been out of action since he underwent shoulder surgery following this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, and his return will be welcome given he has scored five times in 12 meetings with Leicester.

    One of those came in the form of a game-winner at the King Power Stadium in February 2019. United is unbeaten in its last six visits to the field.

    Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane will be unavailable for United this Saturday due to injury. The team will also be without Edinson Cavani and midfield anchor Fred after both were involved in World Cup qualifiers for their respective nations Thursday.

    Cristiano Ronaldo is under pressure to excel for Manchester United after scoring four times in two outings for Portugal on the international break.

    Leicester has won only one of its last seven games across all competitions. The defensive absences of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard have hampered the team. Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi won’t face United due to an injury.

    Leicester has gone without a win in its last four league games, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Leicester City vs. Manchester United

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Manchester United

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Premier League

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    1 minute ago
    trea-turner
    SI Guide

    L.A. and Atlanta Collide in NLCS Game 1

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16698757
    Horse Racing

    How to Watch British Champions Day

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16123276
    Golf

    How to Watch Andalucía Masters, Third Round

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16868430
    High School Football

    How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco in High School Football

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_15962054
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16894267
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch California at Oregon

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16138593
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy