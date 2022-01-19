Two of the middle Premier League teams face off as Jamie Vardy and Leicester City travel to Harry Kane and Tottenham.

Leicester City, the No. 10 team in the Premier League, is 7-4-7 this season with 25 total points and a negative goal differential of two through 18 games.

In their last five matches, Leicester City is 3-0-2. They've beaten Newcastle United, Liverpool and Watford. They lost to Manchester City and drew with Liverpool but lost in penalty kicks.

How to Watch Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have since had three games postponed so this will be their first action since the beginning of January.

Tottenham Hotspur is 10-3-5 this season ranking No. 6 in the league. They have 33 points which are two behind Arsenal and one in front of Manchester United.

Tottenham is led in scoring by forward Son Heung-Min. He has eight goals and three assists on 20 shots on goal. He is followed by Harry Kane who has four goals.

Tottenham is projected to win this game but not by a lot. Their money line is +120 and their spread is -1. Leicester City's money line is +210. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.