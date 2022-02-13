Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs West Ham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Surprise of the Premier League West Ham takes on middle-of-the-pack team Leicester City on Sunday morning.

Leicester City is just 7-9-5 this season ranked No. 13 in the Premier League. This team is neither poised for a Champions League run nor set to face relegation. Leicester is just sort of running out this season in the middle of the pack. 

Leicester City is led in scoring by Jaime Vardy who has nine goals this season. James Maddison follows closely from the midfield with six goals.

How to Watch Leicester City vs West Ham Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream the Leicester City vs West Ham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham United has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this season. It has a 12-8-4 record and currently sits as the No. 4 team in the league. It has 40 points which are tied with Manchester United and seven behind Chelsea.

This team ranks No. 4 in the league in goals scored with 42 goals, No. 3 in assists with 33 and No. 7 in shots with 220. It also ranks No. 7 in saves with 73 saves this year. Jarrod Bowen leads the team in scoring with seven goals and seven assists on 41 shots.

West Ham is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +135. Leicester City's money line is +180 and the draw is +250. The projected total goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Leicester City vs. West Ham

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
