How to Watch Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers open their Premier League campaign with a meeting of midlands minds as each outfit enters the 2021-22 term seeking improvements.

For the Foxes, that means finally getting over the line to secure Champions League football following back-to-back fifth-place finishes, while the Wolves are desperate to forget last season’s run to 13th.

That disappointment led the Molineux outfit to make a change at the helm, with former Benfica boss Bruno Lage set for his official English debut after replacing the departed Nuno Espirito Santo.

Leicester look a lot more settled with Brendan Rodgers at the helm, evidenced by the investment he’s received to recruit a new batch of promising recruits during the summer transfer window.

Both Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumaré—signed from Red Bull Salzburg and Lille, respectively—appeared off the bench when Rodgers’ side edged Manchester City 1-0 to lift the Community Shield last weekend.

It was long-standing super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho who came on to score the vital penalty against his former club, however, as Rodgers’ men started their season with silverware in tow:

A greater concern for the Foxes is their crisis at centre-back with both Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans out of commission, although a $20 million deal is in place to sign Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard.

Wolves have made a number of notable signings themselves, including the acquisitions of Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa and his Portuguese compatriot Francisco Trincao, who’s on loan from Barcelona.

Both players have a great chance of starting at King Power Stadium on Saturday, the same venue where these two teams drew 0-0 on the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Another Wolves figure who might feel like a new signing is club hero Raul Jimenez, who is back in the lineup after fracturing his skull facing Arsenal last November.

The Mexico striker required life-saving surgery following a clash of heads with David Luiz, and all fans of the sport will rejoice to see the forward featuring once again at the sport’s pinnacle.

All except the home fans at the King Power, perhaps, who will hope for a repeat of last season’s 1-0 win when they hosted Wolves, the only goal scored in the last four meetings between these sides.

