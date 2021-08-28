How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Two title contenders go head-to-head with a pair of perfect Premier League records on the line.

Neither Liverpool nor Chelsea have conceded a goal through the first two weeks of Premier League play, setting the stage for a defensive battle when Chelsea visits Anfield on Saturday.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two title contenders have yet to show any signs of weakness. Liverpool's rejuvenated backline, bolstered by the returns of Virgil van Dijk and a fit-again Joel Matip, has shone in back-to-back wins against Norwich City and Burnley.

Romelu Lukaku has energized Chelsea through their two wins, a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace and a dominant 2-0 triumph against Arsenal.

Five months ago, Chelsea took a 1-0 win at an empty Anfield, as Mason Mount came up with the only goal.

That was Chelsea’s first league win at Liverpool since November 2014.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has scored in back-to-back games, while Thiago Alcântara is targeting his first start of the season.

