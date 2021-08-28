August 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two title contenders go head-to-head with a pair of perfect Premier League records on the line.
Author:

Neither Liverpool nor Chelsea have conceded a goal through the first two weeks of Premier League play, setting the stage for a defensive battle when Chelsea visits Anfield on Saturday.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo 

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two title contenders have yet to show any signs of weakness. Liverpool's rejuvenated backline, bolstered by the returns of Virgil van Dijk and a fit-again Joel Matip, has shone in back-to-back wins against Norwich City and Burnley.

Romelu Lukaku has energized Chelsea through their two wins, a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace and a dominant 2-0 triumph against Arsenal.

Five months ago, Chelsea took a 1-0 win at an empty Anfield, as Mason Mount came up with the only goal.

That was Chelsea’s first league win at Liverpool since November 2014.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has scored in back-to-back games, while Thiago Alcântara is targeting his first start of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

