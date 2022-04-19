How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man United

Skip to main content

Liverpool vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel

Liverpool can provisionally go top of the Premier League when it hosts Man United at Anfield.

Liverpool and Manchester United will meet for the second time this season. The last time these two teams met was in October of 2021, and Liverpool came out of that matchup victorious, beating Manchester United 5-0. 

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network, Universo

Live Stream Liverpool vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester United is currently No. 5 in the English Premier League with 54 points. Man United has two wins, two losses, and one draw in its last five league games. Most recently, the team beat Norwich City 3-2. Scoring his 60th career hat trick in his 17th season was Cristiano Ronaldo, which secured the win for his club. He will miss Tuesday’s match following the tragic death of his newborn son.

Liverpool is sitting comfortably at No. 2 in the EPL with 73 points. Today, a win for the Reds would push the club provisionally into the No. 1 spot above Man City. In the last five games in EPL play, the Reds have gone undefeated with four wins and one draw. Liverpool played to a 2-2 draw against Man City in its most recent league match.

With Manchester United on the bubble to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a win today could be important to its success. Liverpool will undoubtedly be trying to stop Man United’s from doing so, while also enhancing its opportunity to win the title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Regional restrictions may apply.

