Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liverpool hosts Arsenal in a huge matchup on Saturday at Anfield.
    Author:

    Liverpool is dusting itself off after a 3-2 defeat against West Ham. The loss has dropped The Reds into fourth place, only two points in front of Arsenal ahead of their upcoming match on Saturday.

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal Today

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream: You can stream Liverpool vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arsenal has enjoyed a string of successive Premier League victories, in no small part thanks to 21-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, who has stamped his name on the scorecard for all three of the team's latest wins.

    This current run represents a promising reversal of fortune for The Gunners, who are not too far removed from a 5-0 thumping by the hands of Manchester City earlier in the season. 

    Liverpool has been less used to defeat in its current form. The latest loss was, in fact, the team's first for the 2021-22 season. The Reds' drop-down to fifth place in the Premier League is a far cry from where they are now in the Champions League, having secured their advancement through to the Round of 16 after four straight victories. 

    Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino as it looks to return to it winning ways. Firmino, who is out due to a hamstring injury, is slated to return next month.

    Regional restrictions may apply

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Liverpool vs. Arsenal

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    12:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Third Round

    41 minutes ago
    Maine
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at New Hampshire

    41 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton at Penn

    41 minutes ago
    Villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee

    41 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Villanova at Delaware

    41 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive tackle Jordan Butler (52) tackles Indiana State Sycamores running back Peterson Kerlegrand (9) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Illinois State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kns Vols Hoops Etsu
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Hampshire vs. Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Dean Hall (4) scores a rushing touchdown past Delaware Fightin Blue Hens defensive back Andrew Pawlowski (42) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Delaware vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy