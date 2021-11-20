Liverpool is dusting itself off after a 3-2 defeat against West Ham. The loss has dropped The Reds into fourth place, only two points in front of Arsenal ahead of their upcoming match on Saturday.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal Today

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream Liverpool vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arsenal has enjoyed a string of successive Premier League victories, in no small part thanks to 21-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, who has stamped his name on the scorecard for all three of the team's latest wins.

This current run represents a promising reversal of fortune for The Gunners, who are not too far removed from a 5-0 thumping by the hands of Manchester City earlier in the season.

Liverpool has been less used to defeat in its current form. The latest loss was, in fact, the team's first for the 2021-22 season. The Reds' drop-down to fifth place in the Premier League is a far cry from where they are now in the Champions League, having secured their advancement through to the Round of 16 after four straight victories.

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino as it looks to return to it winning ways. Firmino, who is out due to a hamstring injury, is slated to return next month.

Regional restrictions may apply