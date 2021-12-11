Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 2 team in the Premier League, Liverpool, looks to hold off the upset attempts of No. 10 ranked Aston Villa.
    Liverpool is ranked No. 2 in the Premier League. They have played 15 games and won 11 of them. Of the last four, they drew two and lost two. They are currently on a four-game winning streak in league play.

    Aston Villa is No. 10 in the Premier League with 15 games played as well. They have 19 points on six wins, one draw, and eight losses. In their last five games, they are 2-1-2.

    How to Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liverpool ranks No. 1 in goals scored with 44, total shots with 196, and assists with 35. It would be an understatement to say they have a powerful offense. They are led in scoring by Mohamed Salah who has 13 goals and nine assists.

    Aston Villa has a talented offense of their own even if it pales in comparison to Liverpool's. They rank No. 7 in goals scored with 21, No. 13 in shots with 121, and No. 7 in assists with 16. They are led in scoring by Ollie Watkins who has four goals in just over 1,000 minutes.

    Liverpool is projected to win by a favored spread of two goals (-2). Their money line is -400 while Aston Villa's is +1000. The Over/Under total goals in this game is 3.5 which is above average for a Premier League game.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Liverpool vs Aston Villa

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    9:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
