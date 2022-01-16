How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brentford

Liverpool are at risk of going four Premier League games without a win for the first time in almost a year on Sunday should they fail to get the better of Brentford.

One defeat and two draws in the past month have seen the Reds fall 14 points below leaders Manchester City — albeit having played two games fewer — while Brentford target their first win at Anfield since 1937.

Almost a century has passed since the Bees last bested Liverpool on their own soil, although it’s been 75 years since they even made their most recent trip to the Merseyside venue.

Promoted party or not, however, Thomas Frank’s men proved they’re no shrinking violets against big opposition when Yoane Wissa struck late to seal a 3-3 draw in September’s reverse fixture:

That was in the midst of Brentford’s blistering start to the season in which they lost just one of their first nine games in all competitions.

Fast-forward to today and Frank’s underdogs have recorded four defeats in their last six outings, having most recently succumbed 4-1 in their sojourn to Southampton this past Tuesday.

The visitors have lost one member of the squad to Africa Cup of Nations duty in Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka, although that pales in comparison to Liverpool’s winter casualties.

It’s no coincidence the current dip in form has occurred just when Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah and Senegal star Sadio Mane are preoccupied in Cameroon, with Guinea’s Naby Keita also away.

With Divock Origi also injured, it means Curtis Jones could be pushed into a more advanced role to supplement Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack, although Takumi Minamino is another option.

Jurgen Klopp must keep the faith considering his side can still move five points clear of Chelsea in second provided they win both of their games in hand, with this being their first league game in a fortnight.

A 0-0 draw at home to 10-man Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday hardly boosted morale, giving Brentford a glimmer of hope for their first Anfield fixture in a generation.

