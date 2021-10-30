Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Liverpool at Brighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A high-powered Premier League matchup is before us with No. 2 Liverpool taking on No. 5 Brighton.
    Author:

    Liverpool is the No. 2 team in the Premier League with a record of 6-3-0 on the season. The team has yet to lose a game. In its last five, Liverpool has earned a 3-2-0 record. The team beat Crystal Palace, Watford and Manchester United. Liverpool has drawn with Manchester City and Brentford.

    Brighton is fifth in the Premier League with a record of 4-3-2. It has beaten Leicester City and drawn with Arsenal, Norwich City and Crystal Palace in its last five matches. The team has also lost to Manchester City, bringing its last five-match record to 1-3-1.

    How to Watch Liverpool at Brighton Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream Liverpool at Brighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brighton is led by forward Neal Maupay with four goals on 14 shots. He is followed by mid-fielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has two goals on two shots on goal. Shane Duffy, Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck all have one goal each.

    Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 10 goals in 23 shots on goal to lead the team. Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino follow up a three-headed forward attack that has accounted for 19 of Liverpool's goals this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
