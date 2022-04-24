Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool try to catch Manchester City with a win over Richarlison and Everton on Sunday.

Liverpool is the No. 2 team in the Premier League with just three games left in the regular season. It is 23-2-7 with a total of 76 points. That puts the team just one point behind Manchester City for the No. 1 spot which is highly attainable for the club.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Everton today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Liverpool vs Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Especially for a team that ranks No. 1 in goals scored, No. 1 in assists and No. 1 in shots in the league. There pretty much isn't anything it can't do.

Between Mohamed Salah (22), Sadio Mané (14) and Diogo Jota (15), Liverpool's three forwards have combined for 51 goals.

Everton is in the completely opposite circumstance as the season comes to a close.

Everton is just 8-5-18 this season totaling 29 points. It is the first club outside of relegation territory right now. However, Everton only sits one point above Burnley to be put in that territory so it needs to continue to win.

Everton's leading scorer this season is forward Richarlison. He has totaled seven goals and four assists so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Liverpool vs Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
