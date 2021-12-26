Liverpool, in second place in the Premier League, takes on Leeds United, in 16th place, on Boxing Day.

Liverpool sits in second place in the Premier League with a record of 12-1-5 this season and 41 points. The club is three points behind Manchester City and three ahead of Chelsea.

Leeds is 3-8-7 and in 16th place in the league. It has 16 points, just one behind Southampton and three ahead of Watford, which is currently the first team above the relegation zone.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are both in the double digits in goals scored this season. Salah has 15 goals and nine assists on 33 shots on goal, while Jota has 10 goals and one assist on 19 shots on goal.

Raphinha is the only scorer on Leeds United who has more than two goals this year. He has eight goals and one assist on 16 shots on goal.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is going to have his plate full with Salah and Jota. He has 14 clean sheets in 53 games played.

Liverpool is projected to win this contest with a favored spread of two goals. Its money line is -650 while Leeds United has a money line of +1550. The Over/Under on total goals scored in this match is 3.5.

