Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liverpool, in second place in the Premier League, takes on Leeds United, in 16th place, on Boxing Day.
    Author:

    Liverpool sits in second place in the Premier League with a record of  12-1-5 this season and 41 points. The club is three points behind Manchester City and three ahead of Chelsea.

    Leeds is 3-8-7 and in 16th place in the league. It has 16 points, just one behind Southampton and three ahead of Watford, which is currently the first team above the relegation zone.

    How to Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live stream the Liverpool vs Leeds United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are both in the double digits in goals scored this season. Salah has 15 goals and nine assists on 33 shots on goal, while Jota has 10 goals and one assist on 19 shots on goal.

    Raphinha is the only scorer on Leeds United who has more than two goals this year. He has eight goals and one assist on 16 shots on goal.

    Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is going to have his plate full with Salah and Jota. He has 14 clean sheets in 53 games played.

    Liverpool is projected to win this contest with a favored spread of two goals. Its money line is -650 while Leeds United has a money line of +1550. The Over/Under on total goals scored in this match is 3.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Liverpool vs. Leeds United

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds United

    2 minutes ago
    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

    9 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to go to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Greg Gaines (91) reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    10 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts players celebrate after a touchdown by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    10 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    10 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    10 hours ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy