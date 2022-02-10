Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 2 team in the Premier League, Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah take on Leicester City and Jamie Vardy on Thursday afternoon.

Liverpool is the No. 2 ranked team in the Premier League with a 14-2-6 record and 48 points from that record. It also has a goal differential of +39 goals. This team ranks No. 1 in goals scored with 58 on the season.

It also ranks No. 1 in assists and No. 2 in shots. The team's superstar Mohamed Salah leads in goals (16) and nine assists on 59 shots. Forward Diogo Jota also chips in 10 goals on 46 shots this season.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leicester City Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Liverpool vs Leicester City game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leicester City is 7-8-5 with 26 points and a goal differential of -3 goals. It ranks No. 6 in goals scored, and No. 6 in saves. Despite that, this team still ranks just No. 12 in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy leads Leicester City in goals with nine and one assist on 16 shots on goal. Fellow forward Patson Daka follows him with four goals and three assists on eight shots on goal this season.

Liverpool is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -2 goals and a money line of -400. Leicester City's money line is +950 and the draw is +575. The Over/Under total goal scored is 3.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

