Two of England's top football clubs compete in the Premier League as Liverpool and Manchester City face off.

Liverpool returns home to Anfield after a triumphant Champions League away game, which the club won 5–1 over host Porto. Back in the Premier League, Liverpool will host incumbent champion Manchester City on Sunday.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN 4K

Liverpool is undefeated through six matches in the Premier League so far. With a win Sunday against Manchester City, the club would move into the lead in the league standings.

The most goals Liverpool has conceded so far came in its 3–3 draw against Brentford. Liverpool will work to ensure its usually impenetrable defense is more responsive to the long game against Manchester City.

Manchester City lost 2–0 against Paris Saint-Germain in its Champions League outing. In its most recent Premier League match, the club fell 1–0 to Chelsea.

However, City, in sixth place in the league entering Sunday, is well within reach of the top of the standings. The club is led by Pep Guardiola, who is the most successful manager in Manchester City's history. He led the club to a 4–1 victory over Liverpool in February.