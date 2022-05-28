Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds will take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. The last meeting between these two clubs was last year in the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, where Real Madrid advanced with a 3-1 score.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will square off in the UEFA Champions League final today. This will be the third time the two teams have met in a final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 and Real Madrid winning in 2018.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KEYT – Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San L.)

Live stream Liverpool vs. Real Madrid on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Reds defeated Villarreal in the semifinals with an aggregate score of 5-2. Liverpool had to score three goals in order to go up on aggregate scoring, but the Reds were able to do it to advance to the final.

This year, the final will be held at Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to make sure the venue is a neutral site. The two teams have had some time to relax between UEFA games, but they have been busy in the meantime with their EPL games. 

Liverpool won its last match against the Wolves by a score of 3-1 while Real Madrid is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Real Betis. 

With both teams being so strong, this final should be a highly competitive and exciting match for fans to watch. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KEYT – Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San L.)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Real Madrid
Premier League

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell vs Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas45 minutes ago
USATSI_18370622
PGA Tour

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

FC Tulsa vs. Louisville City FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1012009407h (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy