Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Reds will take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. The last meeting between these two clubs was last year in the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, where Real Madrid advanced with a 3-1 score.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will square off in the UEFA Champions League final today. This will be the third time the two teams have met in a final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 and Real Madrid winning in 2018.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KEYT – Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San L.)

The Reds defeated Villarreal in the semifinals with an aggregate score of 5-2. Liverpool had to score three goals in order to go up on aggregate scoring, but the Reds were able to do it to advance to the final.

This year, the final will be held at Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to make sure the venue is a neutral site. The two teams have had some time to relax between UEFA games, but they have been busy in the meantime with their EPL games.

Liverpool won its last match against the Wolves by a score of 3-1 while Real Madrid is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Real Betis.

With both teams being so strong, this final should be a highly competitive and exciting match for fans to watch.

