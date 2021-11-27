Southampton has won three of its last five matches but now has to face EPL power Liverpool on Saturday.

Third-place Liverpool (25 points) will face 13th-place Southampton (14 points) on Saturday in a Premier League match. This should be a closer match than it looks on paper based on Southampton's recent play.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton Today:

Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

All three of Southampton's wins this campaign have come in the last five games, including two wins in its last three contests. While the team lost 2-1 to Norwich City last week, it had a pair of 1-0 wins before that, beating Watford and Aston Villa.

The team has a minus-three goal differential this season, with no Southampton player having more than two goals this season.

As for Liverpool, the club has lost just once all season, falling earlier this month to West Ham 3-2. The team followed that up by defeating Arsenal 4-0, with four different Liverpool players scoring a goal. Among those was Mohamed Salah, the team leader in goals with 11. Salah leads the EPL in goals as well.

Liverpool's plus-24 goal differential is second in the Premier League, while its 35 goals scored lead the EPL.

Liverpool won the last meeting of these sides 2-0, but Southampton did get its first Premier League victory since 2016 over the club in January, winning 1-0 in Southampton.

