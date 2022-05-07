Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur on the 36th matchday of the Premier League season on Saturday at Anfield Stadium.

With just three matches left in the English top-flight campaign, Liverpool (82) finds itself still one point below Manchester City (83) at the top of the Premier League standings. Jürgen Klopp's men must win in order to stay in the race for their second league title in a row, on top of hoping for Pep Guardiola's men to slip up following its dramatic UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek European action. Tottenham, meanwhile, is in fifth place with 61 points and must win in order to stay in the race for the top four who gain access to next season's UCL group stages.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool's most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat of Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals thanks to goals from Fabinho, Luis Díaz and Sadio Mané, which all came in the second half after Klopp's men went down 2-0 in the first half, which had temporarily tied the aggregate at 2-2.

Liverpool will look to make it seven wins in a row in all competitions when the club hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Anfield Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.


Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

