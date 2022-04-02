Liverpool takes on Watford on Saturday while chasing Man City for the top spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool, the current No. 2 team in the Premier League, has closed the gap on the No. 1 Manchester City after trailing by more than seven points.

Most recently, the team that ranks No. 1 in goals, assists and shots, has won its last 11 Premier League games dating all the way back to Jan. 2.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Watford today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Liverpool vs. Watford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Not too long ago, this team was able to pull out a 2-0 win against the No. 4 team in Arsenal. One thing is for sure, though, Watford is going to see one of the hottest teams in the league today.

Watford's season couldn't be any more different than that of Liverpool.

Watford sits as the No. 18 team in the league with just 22 points in 29 games and the third-worst goal differential in the league.

In its last outing, Watford was able to pull out one of the team's few wins beating Southampton 2-1. Now, it looks to take down Goliath.

Liverpool is expected to win this game handily. The spread is over -2 goals which speaks volumes to the dominance of the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.