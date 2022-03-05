Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

We are set for a Premier League shootout as the No. 2 Liverpool takes the pitch with No. 5 West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool is the No. 2 ranked team in the Premier League with a record of 18-6-2 this season. It is 8-3-2 on the road so going to West Ham shouldn't be that much of a disadvantage for the club.

Despite being No. 2, it ranks No. 1 in goals scored, assists, and shots on the season with 70 goals, 51 assists, and 362 shots. The way is paved by Mohamed Salah who has 19 goals and 10 assists this season.

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Liverpool vs West Ham United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham United is not just a weak team that Liverpool is playing. This team is ranked no. 5 in the league and set for a Europa Cup birth if it doesn't move. It is 13-6-8 this season with 45 points. 

That is tied with Arsenal at No. 6 and two behind Manchester United at No. 4. Regardless, it makes this an important game for West Ham trying to get wins down the stretch at the end of the season.

Liverpool is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -350. West Ham's money line is +850 and the draw +475. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 3.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Liverpool vs West Ham United

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17819438
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mallorca Valencia
La Liga

How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Butler in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy