We are set for a Premier League shootout as the No. 2 Liverpool takes the pitch with No. 5 West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool is the No. 2 ranked team in the Premier League with a record of 18-6-2 this season. It is 8-3-2 on the road so going to West Ham shouldn't be that much of a disadvantage for the club.

Despite being No. 2, it ranks No. 1 in goals scored, assists, and shots on the season with 70 goals, 51 assists, and 362 shots. The way is paved by Mohamed Salah who has 19 goals and 10 assists this season.

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

TV: NBC

West Ham United is not just a weak team that Liverpool is playing. This team is ranked no. 5 in the league and set for a Europa Cup birth if it doesn't move. It is 13-6-8 this season with 45 points.

That is tied with Arsenal at No. 6 and two behind Manchester United at No. 4. Regardless, it makes this an important game for West Ham trying to get wins down the stretch at the end of the season.

Liverpool is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -350. West Ham's money line is +850 and the draw +475. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 3.5 goals.

