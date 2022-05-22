Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton on the last matchday of the Premier League season on Sunday at Anfield Stadium.

With just one match left in the Premier League campaign, Liverpool finds itself in second place with 89 points, one point below Manchester City. A win at home for Liverpool on Sunday would take Jürgen Klopp's team to 92 points, meaning the Reds would still need City to lose or draw against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. If Pep Guardiola's men are able to defeat Villa, the title is theirs regardless of what happens at Anfield.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 10:59 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool has won each of its last 10 Premier League outings against Wolves, which includes eight clean sheets. The club's last defeat against Wolves in Premier League action was a 1-0 loss back in December 2010, when the Reds were under manager Roy Hodgson.

On top of that, Liverpool is unbeaten in all six of their closing day Premier League matches under Klopp with five wins and just one draw in that span, winning the last five in a row.

Liverpool must win at home on Sunday if the club hopes to keep its quadruple dream alive, something no English team has ever done before.

