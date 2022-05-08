Man City vs. Newcastle United stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City hosts Newcastle United on Sunday in Premier League action.

Following a catastrophic elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals in the club's most recent outing, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City must turn the heartbreak into motivation heading into its final three matches of the Premier League season. The Citizens are No. 1 in the table with 83 points, just one point above No. 2 Liverpool.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Manchester City vs. Newcastle United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

City was up 5-3 on aggregate when Madrid scored two goals in stoppage time to draw the matchup level and Karim Benzema then scored a penalty kick in extra time to seal the Spanish side's spot in the UCL final in Paris.

City will now look to make it four wins in a row in league action when it hosts Newcastle United on Sunday. Newcastle has never won a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, with a 0-2-14 record and 12 losses in its last 12 visits to Manchester.

While it's destined for a mid-table finish this season, Newcastle has claimed 32 points in 2022, with only Liverpool (41) and Manchester City (33) having won more league points so far this year.

