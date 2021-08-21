How to Watch Manchester City vs Norwich City

Norwich City faces another huge test in just its second game back in the Premier League.

Norwich City received no favors in its first game back in the top flight of English soccer. The Canaries had to face a loaded Liverpool club in their campaign opener, a fixture in which they were soundly defeated 3-0 despite playing at their home stadium.

The road will get no easier for the Canaries this weekend, as they now have to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City is coming off a 1-0 loss to Tottenham, meaning the team will have even more motivation for a strong performance after a disappointing start.

Manchester City will be looking to get its major offseason acquisition, 25-year-old attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, going. Through two games with his new club this campaign (one Premier League match and one Community Shield), the English star has yet to register a statistic outside of a yellow card.

On Norwich City's end, this game will be of intrigue for fans of the United States Men's National Team. It could be the second Premier League appearance for American striker Josh Sargent, who the club just bought for nearly €10 million this transfer window.

With both teams sitting at the bottom of the table at zero points and still awaiting their first goals of the 2021-22 campaign, this should be an intense, entertaining affair, though perhaps a one-sided one in favor of the Sky Blues.

This will be just the third matchup between Norwich City and Manchester City since 2016, with the teams splitting their last two games. Manchester City won 5-0 on July 26, 2020, and Norwich City came out victorious 3-2 on Sept. 14, 2019, both in Premier League fixtures.

Overall, Manchester leads the head-to-head showdowns against Norwich City with 37 victories, 23 draws and just 10 loss to the Canaries.

