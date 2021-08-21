August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Manchester City vs Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norwich City faces another huge test in just its second game back in the Premier League.
Author:

Norwich City received no favors in its first game back in the top flight of English soccer. The Canaries had to face a loaded Liverpool club in their campaign opener, a fixture in which they were soundly defeated 3-0 despite playing at their home stadium. 

How to watch:

TV: USA Network

Time: 10 a.m. ET

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The road will get no easier for the Canaries this weekend, as they now have to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City is coming off a 1-0 loss to Tottenham, meaning the team will have even more motivation for a strong performance after a disappointing start.

Manchester City will be looking to get its major offseason acquisition, 25-year-old attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, going. Through two games with his new club this campaign (one Premier League match and one Community Shield), the English star has yet to register a statistic outside of a yellow card.

On Norwich City's end, this game will be of intrigue for fans of the United States Men's National Team. It could be the second Premier League appearance for American striker Josh Sargent, who the club just bought for nearly €10 million this transfer window.

With both teams sitting at the bottom of the table at zero points and still awaiting their first goals of the 2021-22 campaign, this should be an intense, entertaining affair, though perhaps a one-sided one in favor of the Sky Blues.

This will be just the third matchup between Norwich City and Manchester City since 2016, with the teams splitting their last two games. Manchester City won 5-0 on July 26, 2020, and Norwich City came out victorious 3-2 on Sept. 14, 2019, both in Premier League fixtures.

Overall, Manchester leads the head-to-head showdowns against Norwich City with 37 victories, 23 draws and just 10 loss to the Canaries.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

Norwich City vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Manchester City
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs Norwich City

Joe Willock Newcastle United
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

justin-fields
SI Guide

Watch Justin Fields take on Mitchell Trubisky in NFL Preseason

LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch Earthquakes at Galaxy

Cavalry FC
Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC

San Francisco Giants Kevin Gausman
MLB

How to Watch Giants at A's

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Cheick Congo
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov

NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR

How to Watch WWT Raceway 200

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy