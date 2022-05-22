How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the final game of the season on Sunday.

Headed into the last week of the Premier League season, Manchester City holds a slim lead over Liverpool for the top spot in the league.

Pep Guardiola's team is 28-3-6 this season and has been dominating teams. They rank No. 1 in goals with 86 on the season, No. 2 in assists and No. 2 in shots with 487 taken.

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:59 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Man City is holding that one-point lead over Liverpool with just one game left to play. They have totaled 90 points to their 89 points. However, if it were to end in a tie, City has the lead in goal differential with plus-72 to Liverpool's plus-66.

However, Raheem Sterling is going to try and make sure that doesn't happen. He leads the forwards in goals with 13. Kevin De Bruyne leads the team overall in goals with 15 goals and seven assists this season.

Aston Villa has fallen to the middle of the pack finishing the season 13-18-6 before this game. It ranks just No. 14 in the league with a total of 45 points over 37 games.

The club ranks No. 9 in goals scored, No. 8 in assists and No. 10 in shots this year.

