Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the final game of the season on Sunday.

Headed into the last week of the Premier League season, Manchester City holds a slim lead over Liverpool for the top spot in the league.

Pep Guardiola's team is 28-3-6 this season and has been dominating teams. They rank No. 1 in goals with 86 on the season, No. 2 in assists and No. 2 in shots with 487 taken.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:59 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Manchester City vs. Aston Villa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Man City is holding that one-point lead over Liverpool with just one game left to play. They have totaled 90 points to their 89 points. However, if it were to end in a tie, City has the lead in goal differential with plus-72 to Liverpool's plus-66.

However, Raheem Sterling is going to try and make sure that doesn't happen. He leads the forwards in goals with 13. Kevin De Bruyne leads the team overall in goals with 15 goals and seven assists this season.

Aston Villa has fallen to the middle of the pack finishing the season 13-18-6 before this game. It ranks just No. 14 in the league with a total of 45 points over 37 games.

The club ranks No. 9 in goals scored, No. 8 in assists and No. 10 in shots this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:59
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012074813h
Premier League

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1012117723h
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1012117721h
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighlejust now
imago1012074961h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United

By Brandon Rush59 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas59 minutes ago
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round

By Kristofer Habbas59 minutes ago
Soccer

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, Day 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy