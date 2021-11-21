How to Watch Manchester City vs. Everton

7-2-2 Manchester City and Raheem Sterling takes on the 4-4-3 Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Sunday morning.

Manchester City is 7-2-2 on the season. In their last five matchups, they are 3-0-2. They have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1, Club Brugge 4-1 and Manchester United 2-0. Their two losses come against Crystal Palace 2-0 and West Ham United in penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie.

Everton is 4-3-4 on the year. In their last five games, they are 0-2-3. They haven't beaten anyone, but they have drawn against Manchester United 1-1 and Tottenham 0-0. Their three losses come against Wolverhampton, Watford and West Ham United.

Manchester City is led up front by Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrex and Ferran Torres, who each have two goals. Jesus also adds five assists, the others just one. Their midfield is held down by Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva who have three goals apiece. Ederson is back protecting the next with 10 saves in 900 minutes.

Everton is led in scoring by two forwards and a midfielder each with three goals. Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend are those three players. Their goal is held down by Jordan Pickford who also has 10 saves in 900 minutes.

Manchester is projected to win this game by a spread of -2 goals. Their money line is -650 while Everton's is +1650. The Over/Under on goals in this Premier League matchup is over average at 3.5 goals scored.

