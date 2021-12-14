Leeds enters today’s match with a bit of history on their side as they are unbeaten in their last four matches against Man City having not lost in Manchester since 2003. Since their return to the Premier League last season, Leeds notched a home draw in October of 2020 then earned a 2-1 road win in April at Etihad Stadium.

City has raced out to a glorious start to the 2021-22 campaign allowing only nine goals through 16 matches currently sitting one point clear of Liverpool, two points above Chelsea, and a whopping ten points above 4th place West Ham United.



How to Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

A win today would ensure City would be their seventh straight and would equal Liverpool’s top-flight record of 33 wins in a calendar year, set back in 1982. Their next goal would also break a Liverpool record, as it would be 500 goals under managed Pep Guardiola in just 206 Premier League matches, the previous mark set by Jurgen Klopp whose Liverpool side scored 500 goals in 234 matches.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva leads Man City in goals with seven, already equaling his career high with the club since joining them in 2107. His two goals in the 31st and 63rd minute helped City jump out to a 3-0 lead en route to a 3-1 win that moved them to the top of the EPL standings.

Leeds has only one win in their last five matches, a 1-0 home win versus Crystal Palace, just their third win in 13 matches this season but have won all five of their EPL fixtures played on a Tuesday since returning to the top flight last season.

However, Leeds could become the first side to score at least twice in three successive Premier League matches but not win any of them since West Ham in March/April 2016.

