How to Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League’s top of the table squads square off as the season winds down

Liverpool enters this morning having won each of its last ten Premier League outings with eight clean sheets during this ferocious run towards the top of the table. The Reds have not conceded a goal since a 3-1 home win against Norwich, outscoring their opponents 11-0, during the four-match run. Man City, currently clinging to a narrow one-point lead over Liverpool, is unbeaten in its last four matches and has not lost to Liverpool since 2019.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Liverpool features three of the EPL’s top four goal scorers led by Mohamed Salah who has posted 20 goals in 28 league matches including scoring a goal and assisting on another in a 2-2 draw against Man City on Oct. 3. Salah has not scored in two consecutive league games, tying his longest span of the season without netting a goal.

The Reds have also had 14 goals scored by Diogo Jota and 12 by Sadio Mané.

Manchester City has ten goals from the triumvirate of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, all of whom are tied for eighth in the Premier League scoring.

Man City's Phil Foden has scored in each of his last three Premier League matches against Liverpool and could become only the second player to net a goal in four straight appearances against them since Jamie Vardy posted five goals against The Reds between 2016 and 2017.

