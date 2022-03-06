Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two Manchester teams meet on Sunday in a Premier League match.

First-place Manchester City (66 points) and fourth-place Manchester United (47 points) will meet on Sunday in an English Premier League contest.

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Manchester City vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Man City has won 21 of its 27 matches this season, including three of its last four. It defeated Everton 1-0 in its most recent EPL contest, with Phil Foden scoring the only goal of the match.

The team also just defeated Peterborough 2-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

As for Man U, the team drew Watford 0-0 in its most recent match. Before that, the team defeated Leeds United 4-2, with Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga scoring goals.

The team is also competing in the Champions League, where it drew Atletico Madrid on the 23rd in the first leg of its Round of 16 match.

These teams last met in November, with Man City winning 2-0. An early own goal put Man City on the board, then Bernardo Silva scored in the 45th minute to create the final 2-0 margin. Man City had a 16-5 advantage in shots and a 5-1 advantage in shots on target.

