September 18, 2021
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Southampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City look to keep pace with the top four clubs in the Premier League standings when they face Southampton on Saturday.
Despite being nearly perfect through four Premier League matches this campaign, dropping just one outing to start the season, Manchester City finds itself No. 5 on the standings, trailing four clubs with three wins and one draw on their resumes.

As such, Saturday's match will be an important one for the Sky Blues, even if it is against a struggling Southampton side, as dropping more points here could prove problematic for Manchester City's Premier League title hopes.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Southampton:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Manchester City vs. Southampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester City enters the match on Saturday with nine points by its name and coming off a 6-3 demolition over the Bundesliga's RB Leipzig in Champions League action, with goals by five different players, including Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus and English attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

Manchester City heads into the weekend on ridiculous form, winning its last four matches by a combined 17-3 scoreline, with the three goals conceded by it coming against RP Leipzig, meaning The Citizens have shut out their last three Premier League foes.

Its opponents this weekend, meanwhile, Southampton F.C., are coming off decent results, three consecutive draws in Premier League action, including one against Manchester United on Aug. 22, and an 8-0 victory over EFL League Two side Newport County.

Still, Manchester City are no Newport County, and facing one of the most talented and well-coached clubs in the world will present huge problems for Southampton F.C. this weekend.

Could the underdogs pull off the extremely unlikely upset in City of Manchester Stadium? Or will Pep Guardiola's men continue rolling through on the fantastic form they have been on?

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Manchester City vs. Southampton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Manchester City
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Southampton

