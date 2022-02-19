The best team in the Premier League, Manchester City, goes on the road to Tottenham who is trying to make it into the top five.

Manchester City is the No. 1 ranked team in the Premier League and it isn't really close at all. Liverpool ranks No. 2 and even it is nine points back from City. It is 20-3-2 this season with 10 of those wins coming on the road.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

This team ranks No. 1 in goals scored with 61 goals on the season. That is largely in part to seven goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne, and 10 goals from Raheem Sterling.

Tottenham Hotspur currently ranks No. 8 in the league. It is 11-3-8 this season with seven of its wins coming at home. It has 36 points which are only five points behind West Ham United for the No. 5 spots in the league and a spot in the Champions League.

Tottenham is trying to bounce back from its most recent loss 2-0 against Wolverhampton. Forwards Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane lead the team in scoring with nine goals from Min and five goals from Kane.

Manchester City is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -375. Tottenham's money line is +1100 and the draw is +475. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

