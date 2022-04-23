Title-hopeful Manchester City host relegation-bound Watford on matchday 34 of the Premier League campaign on Saturday.

Just one point above Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League standings, Manchester City looks to finish the season atop the table and will most likely need to be perfect in its final six matches to do so. Pep's boys' upcoming test is at home against 19th-place Watford, a club looking to avoid its fourth loss in a row in Premier League action.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Watford Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Manchester City's most recent outing was a midweek Premier League match against Brighton which ended 3-0 in favor of The Citizens thanks to strikes from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Before that, Pep Guardiola's squad lost 3-2 to title-challenger Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals where an error from backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen helped The Reds secure a spot in the tournament's final.

City will also have its upcoming UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid on its mind, with the first leg of the matchup being on Tuesday.

Manchester City has won its last 14 matches against Watford in all competitions and will look to make it 15 in a row on Saturday at City of Manchester Stadium.

