September 11, 2021
How to Watch Manchester United at Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the top teams in the English Premier League faces off against one of the bottom teams in a game that is sure to see a fair amount of goals.
Manchester United has been one of the most talked-about clubs of the Premier League after bringing home soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo bolstering their team in the EPL champion talks.

Date: September 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

United has managed to start their season 2-1-0 with wins against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers and a draw against Southampton. They have played those three games without Ronaldo.

Now, the superstar is looking to take his second bow at Old Trafford for his second debut today against Newcastle United. What more of a reason do you need to tune into this heavily lopsided game.

Newcastle is struggling to stay relevant this year after starting out 0-1-2 losing against West Ham and Aston Villa while drawing against Southampton. This is a desperate game for Newcastle as this could be the turn they need for the year.

It will prove that much more difficult now that #7 is stepping back out on the pitch. However, it is not impossible. Newcastle is just going to need to hunker down and play excellent defense while putting up goals.

Easier said than done, but they did both draw Southampton.

As I said before, this game is a must-win for Newcastle while most of the Red fans are going to enjoy seeing arguably the best player in the world back on their team. Regardless, you must tune in to this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

