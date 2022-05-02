If Manchester United had any delusions as to its place in the English Premier League table, the last two weeks have answered any questions about where it stands as it is winless in a three-match stretch against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, who all solidified themselves in the top four and solidly ahead of United. Brentford has all but cleared itself of risk of relegation, earning a point in six of its last seven matches including a stunning 4-1 result over Chelsea a month ago today.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brentford:

Match Date: May 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in 24 goals in his last 18 Premier League matches against promoted sides (18 goals, six assists), netting a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Norwich City in his last such outing. He has failed to either score or assist a goal in just two of those 18 matches, with one of those being in his match against Brentford back in January.

After keeping a clean sheet in two of its first three Premier League away matches, Brentford has conceded a goal in each of its last 14 on the road. No side is on a longer run without an away clean sheet in the competition than the Bees.

Brentford is unbeaten in its last 12 league matches played on a Monday (W5 D7), with these coming between April 2014 (2-2 v MK Dons in League One) and October 2019 (3-1 at QPR in the Championship). Manchester United have won just one of their last seven PL matches on Mondays (D4 L2).

