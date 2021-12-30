Manchester United needs to get back on track quickly when it hosts Burnley on Thursday in an English Premier League match.

The Red Devils (8-4-5) looked tired in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday and they have little time to recover. Meanwhile, Burnley (1-8-6) is well-rested, with its last game coming on Dec. 12. Burnley has lost once in its last six games.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Burnley Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

The Red Devils have plenty of attacking talent, and they possessed the ball for 69 percent of Monday's match against Newcastle. They hold the ball 53.7 percent of the time, while Burnley holds the ball at less than 40 percent.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seven goals this season, while Mason Greenwood (four goals) and Marcus Rashford (two) bring excellent pace and creativity.

Burnley has a clear fitness advantage, as it has had more than two weeks off, while Manchester United has had less than 72 hours. Burnley has allowed the fewest goals (21) among bottom-half EPL teams and fewer than three of the top seven.

Burnley has been playing not to lose, so the Clarets should be able to minimize Manchester United's attacking threats.

