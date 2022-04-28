Manchester United vs. Chelsea Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Though Chelsea has the better campaign in the English Premier League this year, Manchester United has undoubtedly had the upper hand against the Blues over the last five seasons. The club is unbeaten in the previous eight matches against the west London squad. The Red Devils are hoping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo can record an EPL record third consecutive home hat-trick after back-to-back three-goal games at home against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Manchester United vs. Chelsea match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chelsea has not won at Stamford Bridge since May of 2013, with five contests of those resulting in the hosts posting a clean sheet. Since the calendar turned to 2022, the club has netted a goal in eleven of the twelve matches, including a goal in ten consecutive matches.

Ronaldo’s recent six-goal spurt has moved him to No. 3 in the EPL’s race for the Golden Boot but remains six shy of Liverpool’s Mo Salah, who has posted 22 goals this season.

Man United is on the outside looking in for 2022-23 UEFA Champions League qualification sitting six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Consecutive road losses to Liverpool and Arsenal, who sit above United in the EPL table, have made the task that much more difficult as the season nears its end.

Regional restrictions may apply.