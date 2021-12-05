Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Manchester United begin a new chapter in their history when Ralf Rangnick takes charge of the team for the first time against Crystal Palace.
    It’s unclear how long the ‘Ralf Rangnick era’ will last at Manchester United, but fans at least know the new interim manager will begin his stewardship at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

    The German managerial legend takes charge of the Red Devils as he takes his first steps as a Premier League tactician, with morale high following the midweek comeback against Arsenal.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    Game Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

    TV: Telemundo (KUTU-Tulsa, OK)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    United had failed to win three league games in a row for the second time this season prior to the Gunners’ visit on Thursday, ensuring Michael Carrick signed off his caretaker tenure unbeaten.

    Emile Smith Rowe’s opener bamboozled the Red Devils defense while David De Gea was down injured, but a Cristiano Ronaldo brace inspired the hosts to a first home win in six weeks:

    United haven’t clinched back-to-back victories at Old Trafford since the first month of the campaign, but Rangnick will hope to do clinch that in his maiden match at the helm.

    The players won’t have had much time with the new interim chief since his work permit was approved, but former RB Leipzig boss Rangnick stressed the importance of control above all else:

    Patrick Vieira’s Palace will hope to deprive their hosts of that as much as possible, with the club having just suffered successive defeats for the first time since he took charge over the summer.

    The Eagles were unbeaten in seven straight prior to that, but consecutive collapses against Aston Villa and Leeds United have left the south Londoners looking more vulnerable.

    It also bodes well for Palace that they’ve won twice in their last two visits to United, amassing as many league wins at Old Trafford in the past two years as Vieira did during his entire playing career.

    The Arsenal icon met the Red Devils 28 times during his career—at least eight more than any other club—and they were often frantic affairs as he won 10 and lost on 12 occasions.

    December
    5
    2021

    Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KUTU-Tulsa, OK)
    8:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
