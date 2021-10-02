Fourth-place Manchester United faces off with fifth-place in Everton on Saturday in a match that will shake up the standings for Champions League hopefuls.

Manchester United are officially back in the mix in their UEFA Champions League group, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo sealing the deal with their comeback victory against Villareal. Now their attention will be back on the Premier League, where Everton await them.

How to Watch: Manchester United vs. Everton

Match Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Match Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live stream Manchester United vs Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Everton has started the season off well so far in this year's Premier League, and victories over Burnley, Brighton and Aston Villa have earned them a fifth-place ranking.

Rafael Benitez will have to configure The Toffeemen around the absences of Richarlison and Andre Gomez, a hard task made harder yet when considering captain Seamus Coleman remains sidelined to this day.

Manchester United have had their share of vulnerability on the pitch too, and Villareal came close to exploiting them on a number of occasions during their match on Wednesday.

While there certainly will be a focus on tightening up the defense against Everton, fans will hope to see more of the excellence that United showed too, like the well-executed set-piece that led to Alex Telles' goal in the 60th minute.

The top five teams in the Premier League standings are essentially neck-and-neck, so a meaningful victory for either team would pull them closer to the top spot currently held by Liverpool.