Jaime Vardy and Leicester City welcome in one of the Premier League's best teams, Manchester United, on Saturday.

Manchester United, the current No. 6 positioned team in the Premier League, is the league qualifier for the Europa Conference League if the season ended today. But it's a good thing it doesn't, because United has its sights set on the Champions League.

For that to come to fruition, it would need to gain five points since it is four points behind No. 4 Arsenal.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Manchester United ranks No. 5 in the league in goals scored with 48 goals, No. 2 in assists with 40 assists and No. 4 in shots with 293 shots.

Leicester City is directly in the middle of the league at No. 10 with 36 points through 27 games accompanied by a minus-four goal differential.

Leicester City ranks No. 8 in goals scored with 42 goals, No. 9 in assists with 30 assists and No. 6 in saves with 97 saves.

Leicester beat Manchester United earlier this season 4-2 on goals from Youri Tielemans, Çaglar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka.

Manchester United will be looking for its revenge as it faces Leicester again on Saturday.

