How to Watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool

These rivals resume their bitter feud when Manchester United welcomes Premier League nemesis Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United hosts undefeated Liverpool on Sunday. Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side is without a loss in eight Premier League matches and in 12 games across all competitions this term.

How to Watch Man United vs. Liverpool

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KWWE-LD (D3) Lake Charles, LA)

Manchester United, on the other hand, has failed to win its last three league matches at home. In the club's 3–2 Champions League win over Atalanta earlier this week, it stormed back from two down to claim the victory.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure after producing only three wins in United’s last eight games across all competitions. The team is in sixth in the Premier League.

Second-placed Liverpool would like nothing more than to take three points against United after beating Atlético Madrid 3–2 in its own midweek Champions League game.

Mohamed Salah scored twice against Atlético Madrid. He has scored four times in eight meetings with United, the most recent of which came when Liverpool beat Solskjaer’s side 4-2 in May.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three times in 12 meetings with Liverpool. He will look to add to that total Sunday.