    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    These rivals resume their bitter feud when Manchester United welcomes Premier League nemesis Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday.
    Author:

    Manchester United hosts undefeated Liverpool on Sunday. Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side is without a loss in eight Premier League matches and in 12 games across all competitions this term.

    How to Watch Man United vs. Liverpool

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo (KWWE-LD (D3) Lake Charles, LA)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manchester United, on the other hand, has failed to win its last three league matches at home. In the club's 3–2 Champions League win over Atalanta earlier this week, it stormed back from two down to claim the victory.

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure after producing only three wins in United’s last eight games across all competitions. The team is in sixth in the Premier League.

    Second-placed Liverpool would like nothing more than to take three points against United after beating Atlético Madrid 3–2 in its own midweek Champions League game.

    Mohamed Salah scored twice against Atlético Madrid. He has scored four times in eight meetings with United, the most recent of which came when Liverpool beat Solskjaer’s side 4-2 in May.

    Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three times in 12 meetings with Liverpool. He will look to add to that total Sunday.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Manchester United vs. Liverpool

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KWWE-LD (D3) Lake Charles, LA)
    Time
    11
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool

    just now
    West Ham
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14646969
    Golf

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16506118
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch FIG World Championships

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16952395 (1)
    Golf

    How to Watch Zozo Championship, Final Round

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_13580228
    Boxing

    How to Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16994377
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Trail Blazers

    13 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Soccer

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16994753
    MLS

    How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes

    13 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy