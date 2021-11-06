Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The season's first Manchester derby will go underway on Saturday, as United host City at Old Trafford.
    Author:

    This weekend will see a clash between Manchester's oldest footballing rivals, and a tale of two teams that have led drastically different seasons to date.

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City today

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo

    Live Stream: You can stream Manchester United vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manchester City have opened the season well, topping their group in the UEFA Champions League while holding at third place in the Premier League. 

    Their most recent match against Crystal Palace, however, showed a lack of finishing ability that could hamper them against United. Despite keeping possession of the ball for 73% of the first half, they came away from it, and the remainder of the match, goalless. 

    United have led a stretch of wildly varying outcomes in their matches, which is exemplified in their most recent run — a satisfying 3-0 victory over Tottenham came days after a 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool for them.

    Positional discipline has been a central vulnerability for an otherwise talented attacking force this season, and has caused them to concede goals that would not be expected of such an experienced team.

    Now, United faces an additional challenge: Rafaël Varane, a vital presence in the United backline, was recently sidelined due to a hamstring injury. This leaves the Red Devils with the unenviable task of solidifying their defense in the absence of one of the greatest centre-backs in the world. 

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

