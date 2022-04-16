Manchester United are heavy favorites to win at home against last-place side Norwich City, who will be looking for just its sixth victory in the Premier League campaign after 31 matches. Ralf Rangnick's men, meanwhile, currently find themselves in seventh place with 51 points, level on points with sixth-place West Ham but with a game in hand. A win for the Red Devils would leave them level on points with fifth-place Arsenal in the Premier League table.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Manchester United has won 12 of its last 15 Premier League matches against Norwich, winning each of its last four in a row against the Canaries. The Red Devils are coming off of a disappointing 1-0 loss to 16th-place Everton last Saturday off of a 27th-minute finish from Anthony Gordon.

News surrounding United this week place Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the club's next head coach, with rumors circulating about him already deciding that the team will no longer need the services of Cristiano Ronaldo next season. The Portuguese star leads the Red Devils this season with 12 goals in Premier League action.

Manchester United must win against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday if the club hopes to keep the European competition spots in the Premier League standings within reach, with just a little over a handful of matches left in the season.

