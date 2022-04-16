Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United hosts Norwich City on matchday 33 of the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United are heavy favorites to win at home against last-place side Norwich City, who will be looking for just its sixth victory in the Premier League campaign after 31 matches. Ralf Rangnick's men, meanwhile, currently find themselves in seventh place with 51 points, level on points with sixth-place West Ham but with a game in hand. A win for the Red Devils would leave them level on points with fifth-place Arsenal in the Premier League table.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Manchester United vs. Norwich City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester United has won 12 of its last 15 Premier League matches against Norwich, winning each of its last four in a row against the Canaries. The Red Devils are coming off of a disappointing 1-0 loss to 16th-place Everton last Saturday off of a 27th-minute finish from Anthony Gordon.

News surrounding United this week place Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the club's next head coach, with rumors circulating about him already deciding that the team will no longer need the services of Cristiano Ronaldo next season. The Portuguese star leads the Red Devils this season with 12 goals in Premier League action.

Manchester United must win against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday if the club hopes to keep the European competition spots in the Premier League standings within reach, with just a little over a handful of matches left in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Manchester United vs. Norwich City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
imago1011181845h
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Norwich City

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1011176590h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs Brentford

By Matthew Beighlejust now
joel-embiid
SI Guide

NBA Playoffs Get Underway

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
udinese
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs Empoli in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Salernitana in Canada

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Sassuolo in Canada

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy