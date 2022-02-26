Man United is currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and is climbing by gaining eight points in its last five matches with three wins and two draws. Its latest Premier League match was against Leeds United where they won 4-2. Scoring for Man U was Harry Maguire 34’, Bruno Fernades 45+5’, Fred 70’ and Anthony Elanga 88’. It is also playing in the UEFA Champions League tournament where it tied with Atlético Madrid 1-1 in their first leg matchup. Anthony Elanga scored a late goal to tie the match. It wasn't able to generate many scoring opportunities despite having possession for 63% of the time.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Watford Today:

Match Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream Manchester United vs. Watford on fuboTV

Watford’s latest match was a 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. The match was close for most of the time as Crystal Palace got an early goal, but Watford got the equalizer 3 minutes later by Moussa Sissoko and the match remained tied until the 42’. In the last five minutes of regulation, Wilfried Zaha scored two goals to put the match out of hand for Crystal Palace. Don’t look for Watford to roll over for United as it is fighting to stay out of relegation.

Regional restrictions may apply.