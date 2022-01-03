Skip to main content
    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A Wolverhampton side starved of goals visits Manchester United for their first Premier League fixture of 2022.
    Manchester United has gone almost four years without losing to the Wolverhampton Wanderers and will look to make it four consecutive wins in this series when it hosts Bruno Lage’s side Monday.

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Today: 

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live Stream Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has guided the Red Devils to a five-match unbeaten streak since taking charge in early December, but United’s first game of 2022 could prove treacherous.

    Wolverhampton looks like an opponent his side should beat on paper, but Manchester United could slip up, as in a recent 1–1 draw at Newcastle United.

    The only teams to beat Wolverhampton across their last eight games are Premier League leader Manchester City and third-place Liverpool, but the Wolves have scored just one goal in their past six matches.

    On the plus side, the Wolves' defensive record is the second-best in England’s top flight as they hit the halfway mark. The club has conceded just one goal more than City (13).

    United, on the other hand, has conceded nearly twice as many as Monday’s guests and failed to keep a clean sheet at home to Burnley in its final outing of 2021.

    Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are injured for the hosts, while Victor Lindelöf has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Raphaël Varane at center-back.

