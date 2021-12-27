How to Watch Newcastle United FC vs. Manchester United

Following a COVID-19 pause, Manchester United takes on Newcastle United on Monday in Premier League action.

Manchester United sits sixth in the Premier League with 27 points. On Monday, the team is set to take on Newcastle United, which sits in 19th with just 10 points.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United Today:



Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports 4K

Live stream the Newcastle United vs Manchester United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This contest will be Manchester United's first game since Dec. 11, when it defeated Norwich City 1–0 behind a penalty kick from Cristiano Ronaldo. A COVID-19 outbreak has paused the team's season since that win, but the club is set to return to the pitch Monday.

Before the pause, the team had won three league matches in a row. In addition, the team finished group play at the UEFA Champions League, where it emerged as the winner of Group F over Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys.

As for Newcastle, the club is currently in danger of relegation, sitting 19th in the league table and having lost three matches in a row, most recently a 4–0 defeat against Manchester City. That followed a 3–1 loss to Liverpool.

Newcastle has one win this season and currently has the second-worst goal differential in the EPL at minus-23. The club has conceded 41 goals, the most in the league.

Relegation would send Newcastle to the EFL Championship for the first time since the 2016–17 season, when it won that league and earned promotion to the Premier League.

Manchester United has won the last four meetings of these teams, all by more than one goal.

